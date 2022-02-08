community,

A TROUT farmer and a silversmith walked into a bar. There's no punchline, but it's a very real possibility at Seasons of New England, the hub of all things made and produced in the region. After a year online and another doing click and collect, the buffet of regional creators is back on the ground, and organiser Tara Toomey couldn't be more excited. "The stallholders have been really keen to get back, it's been really nice to hear from everyone who's excited to come and discover the region," she said. "People feel really proud of what's made where they live. "Someone said this beautifully the other day, 'it's a chance to discover the New England and the characters who make it what it is'." The event is an opportunity to meet firsthand with producers everywhere from Tenterfield to Inverell, Dorrigo to Tamworth and all of the quirky villages in-between. It's a fully-licensed, open-air shopping experience that highlights the talent of New England musicians, artisans, creators and producers. Read also: Ms Toomey said the aim is to shine a light on the undervalued stories behind the produce the region makes. "Some of them suffered really badly with huge blows through the drought and weren't able to come back in 2020 or 2021," she said. "They're really looking forward to seeing their customers again and connecting so they can grow as a business. "We even have retailers and pub owners come to find the next big thing for their business to sell to customers." Seasons of New England is at the Uralla Showground on Saturday, March 26. The event starts at 9am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

