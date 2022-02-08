community,

IT all started with a collective of dedicated parents hoping to raise a couple of bucks for the local preschool. Now, the Currububula Boutique Markets has grown into one of the region's most highly-anticipated events - back bigger and better than ever this year after COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works. Event organiser Veronica Filby said the markets are driven by passionate parents, and help provide financial aid to the local school to make sure nobody misses out on excursions. "It has changed, the year after we started fundraising [in 2005] our preschool was under new ownership through Ooranga, which really supported us," she said. "It's in a fantastic position and supported really well, so we have moved the fundraising towards the school to fund excursions and extra opportunities for the kids. "Around the time we were fundraising we had a lot of parents going through drought, we wanted to make sure they didn't have to fork out a lot of money and every parent comes and gets involved." The markets were canned in 2020, but drew an unprecedented crowd of more than 3500 in 2019. Read also: Parents and the community took the numbers in their stride, providing wristbands and adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols they'd never really dealt with before. "I have been a part of a lot of different committees and projects and it's so wonderful to be part of a school community that's so kind and wiling to get in and get involved and do whatever needs to be done," Ms Filby said. She's confident a change in venue to the recreation ground will see the markets grow even further on May 1, with applications open from the beginning of March.

