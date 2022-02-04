community,

TODAY is World Cancer Day. In one way or another we're all affected by it. Whether you're battling the disease yourself, or supporting a friend or family member through treatment, the devastating impacts take a toll on everyone. Closing the care gap and ensuring that everyone has access to treatment and support is the theme for this year's World Cancer Day. READ ALSO: To help raise awareness and start the conversation here in Tamworth, Leader journalist Tess Kelly sat down with four local faces to ask what World Cancer Day meant to them. Here are their stories. When Michael Wiles found out he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer he fell apart. But this was just the start of what would be an expensive and emotionally taxing experience. The commercial spray painter said he felt like there had been a price tag put on his manhood when he was told he would have to pay $25,000 to get his prostate removed. "I was straight up front and said I didn't have that money," Mr Wiles said. "I contemplated taking out a bank loan, but with COVID, my work had dried up to just three days a week. It just wasn't an option." Without the money for the robotic procedure with the latest and best technology, Mr Wiles was forced to undergo open surgery which is far more invasive and requires a longer recovery time with a higher risk of lasting impacts. "I was in shock to be completely honest," he said. "My head was all over the place." Dealing with the financial pressure while battling cancer took a toll on every aspect of Mr Wiles' life. "My partner saw a change in me, I was always angry at just small things," he said. "The strain on our relationship was unbelievable." Mr Wiles said he hoped World Cancer Day would spark a conversation among political leaders to bring more health services and options to rural areas. "If I was in the city I would have had this surgery for free at any major hospital," he said. "Why should all these blokes suffer because we choose to be in the country? "We all deserve the same sort of treatment." But Mr Wiles said today was also about reminding anyone dealing with cancer to never give up. "It's a hell of a shock and you always think of the worst, but there's some terrific organisations to help out and your doctors." Hoping to help bridge the care gap is Can Assist President Robyn Fitzgerald. The volunteer group aims to help country men and women get access to the same opportunities and treatment choices as those in the city, by providing financial assistance. Over the past year the group has assisted over 50 locals battling all kinds of cancer, to help them stay focused on just getting better. "All the funds stay in Tamworth," Ms Fitzgerald said. "They've got enough to worry about without having that extra stress about 'how am I going to pay my bill' or 'how am I going to pay my rent'." But to help patients and their families the group relies on donations from the community. In the past the group has struggled with funds, but the members are determined to keep the essential service going. "It's my pride now, no way is it going to close," Ms Fitzgerald said. "It doesn't matter, we'll get it [money] from somewhere. "We have to be positive." Ms Fitzgerald said World Cancer Day was a perfect reminder for everyone to reach for any loose change and think about how this could be donated to someone doing it tough. "No amount is too small." But Ms Fitzgerald said it was also a reminder to those who have been diagnosed to reach out for help. "They're too proud to ask for help," she said. "But we help with anything and don't be embarrassed to ask because that's what we volunteer for." To donate to Can Assist or to reach out for support contact Ms Fitzgerald on 0409 384 997. Skin cancer specialist Dr Albert Smagarinsky said he was worried focus on COVID-19 had made people forget about the importance of regular check ups. "Delaying their check up will cause more problems than any potential exposure to COVID-19." The Tamworth General Practice doctor said COVID-19 had caused major issues for people booking in for these crucial appointments. "It has been a problem for the last two years, people have delayed their check ups, which have caused cancers to grow into more advanced stages where they are harder to manage," Dr Smagarinsky said. While the warmer months see more people spend time in the sun, Dr Smagarinsky said any time of the year was a good time to get checked. "Delaying the check up can have serious consequences." But World Cancer Day is also the perfect time to remind people about making sun safe decisions, Dr Smagarinsky said. The top tips are to ensure the skin is physically covered as much as possible, a wide brimmed hat is on your head and sunscreen is slapped on. The older generations should also be on the look out for any moles, freckles or spots that change shape or colour as a result of skin damage from their earlier years, the cancer specialist said. With skin cancer being one of the most common cancers in Australia, Dr Smagarinsky said it was important for people in regional areas to be proactive in summer. "Farmers, construction workers and road workers, anyone who works in an outdoor occupation is at higher risk." After being diagnosed with prostate cancer when he was 81 years old, Brian Pierce thought he'd just say g'day to the local prostate cancer support group. And now as a regular member, he said the group has changed his life. "The other men have gone on a different journey, but the encouragement to keep going, it's just great to have that kind of support," Mr Pierce said. With the suicide rate for men going up by 70 per cent after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Mr Pierce said it wasn't just important, it was crucial to have this kind of support network around you. "Most men are willing to talk about it to other men that have it," he said. "It's important to have that companionship." But it's not just someone to talk to that groups like the Prostate Cancer Support Group can provide, Mr Pierce said it was also an opportunity to find out information about different treatments and help your friends and family understand what you're going through. "It's not just the fellas, wives are encouraged to be there as well." The group that meets once a month also brings in specialist nurses, exercise physiologist and guests speakers to make sure as many people as possible are informed and supported through their battle. "We have a specialist nurse, she's an excellent source, she's there to give us encouragement and prop us up when we're feeling down," Mr Pierce said. "It does have a psychological impact." Mr Pierce said he hoped World Cancer Day would prompt people to book in for a check up after he was diagnosed after going to see his doctor for just a general appointment. "Cancer is such a threatening condition," Mr Pierce said. "I'd like people to think what are the chances? Or what do I need to test to satisfy that I haven't got it? What supports are there in the community that can help me through it?"

