POLICE are still searching for a man who has been missing from Tamworth for a month and have now issued a fresh plea for the public to come forward with any information. Oxley officers have urged anyone who might know anything about the whereabouts of Danny George, 42, to contact police after he was last seen at his Tamworth home on December 30. Mr George was reported missing to police on January 12 and Oxley officers launched an investigation into where he could be. Police still hold serious concerns for his welfare. READ ALSO: Mr George is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall and of a large build, with grey hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is known to frequent the Singleton, Newcastle and Hamilton areas as well as Mudgee. Anyone with information about Mr George's whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

