news, latest-news,

EVIDENCE is being served in the "complex" case against a man accused of stabbing another man in the head, with the intent to murder. Kane John Smith-Croft, 24, remains behind bars and did not appear in Tamworth Local Court last week when it was confirmed his case could not progress. Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, needed four more weeks for the brief of evidence to be ready. She said there were items missing that needed to be served, including CCTV footage, witness statements and a doctor's report. READ ALSO: Smith-Croft has not entered pleas to charges of causing a wound and grievous bodily harm to a person with the intent to murder in a domestic violence-related incident, as well as affray, and contravening an AVO. Magistrate Julie Soars noted evidence may take longer due to the allegations, and agreed to adjourn until early March, but warned lawyers not to drag their feet. She said Smith-Croft's bail had been denied previously because of the seriousness of the charges, so if the DPP wasn't going to confirm it then "extensive" brief orders could affect him. "So it is a more complex brief than usual, particularly given the charge," she said. "You'll need a fulsome explanation if you are not ready to proceed [next time]." Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe made no application for Smith-Croft's release. He was arrested in the hours after emergency services were called to a house on Thomas Street in West Tamworth following reports of an assault, about 1pm on October 28. Oxley police were told a fight had broken out between a group of men before a 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the head. The injured man was rushed to hospital and was in a critical condition at the time, according to police.. Smith-Croft and a 22-year-old man were later arrested by police at a home in Westdale. The younger man remains before the courts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/42b5b385-4894-418f-893e-183b1ee5b8cd.jpg/r12_100_4987_2911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg