news, latest-news,

A MAN has been arrested and charged with drug offences following a raid on a home in Oxley Vale on Friday morning. A search warrant was carried out on a home on Lemon Gums Drive at around 9:30, and the 41-year-old occupant was then taken into custody. He was brought to Tamworth Police Station and refused bail. He was charged with multiple offences including supplying prohibiting drugs, cultivating and possessing prohibited plants, and manufacturing a prohibited drug. The chemical team from a firearms and drug squad examined the property and dismantled a laboratory. READ ALSO: After searching the property, police located a dimethyltryptamine lab, cacti cuttings and cannabis plants. All items and substances seized will now undergo further forensic examination. The man appeared before Tamworth Bail Court on Saturday and was granted conditional bail to appear before court again on Monday. The warrant was the result of an investigation by the Oxley Police District's Proactive Crime Team, which was investigating the manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs in the local area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/f8e6a725-ea16-4989-a0d2-5ad5bcacea5f.JPG/r0_362_6000_3752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg