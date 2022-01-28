community,

One of Tamworth's longest-lasting business owners is selling out and retiring from his nursery, after 55 years in the job. Heemskerk's Nursery owner Peter Heemskerk founded the garden nursery in 1967, with his dad Jacob Heemskerk. The business has offered everything from roses to seedlings from its New England Highway address ever since. "We built everything up from nothing," he said. "There was just a vacant block of land, so we did excavating, we built walls, we built the steps, we did everything." READ MORE: Mr Heemskerk said he's probably one of Tamworth's longest-lasting business owners, though outlasted by several. The avid gardener is well beyond retirement age. And it's a seven-day business that demands daily attention: even on public holidays, when there are no customers, the plants still need to be watered by hand. Without family that wants to carry the business on, it's time to sell up, he said. Heemskerks is one of just two privately-owned nurseries left in Tamworth - the other being Tamworth Nursery. Bunnings has taken more than a bit of the business, but there's always an edge for the family touch, he said. "We built a lot of loyal customers over a period of time," he said. "There's only two nurseries left in Tamworth because we've got the big green box, the Bunnings and they do take quite a slice off your business. But there's no advice. "There's still room for independent nurseries. But we've got to always work hard at it. You have dedicated staff and you give people the right advice for the situation they're in." Ironically, while other businesses suffered, the nursery sector has experienced a boom through the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to leave their homes, people turned to the garden. "We have had an 18 months of fantastic trade. I look at the figures and I say 'do I really want to retire?'" he joked "[But] it is probably time to put it on the market." The business is being sold as a going concern, not as a development site, and Mr Heemskerk anticipates that whoever takes over the business will keep the name, at least for a while. He hopes his replacement can take the business even further, suggesting that a cafe would be a good option. Until the business sells, it's going to continue being restocked and operating as usual. Mr Heemskerk will continue to live in Tamworth. The nursery celebrated 50 years in 2017. The family tried to sell up in the same year, but hope their chances will be better in 2022 with a stronger local economy and full dams. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.messenger/e6f8ea83-9eae-421a-8de9-d2d52abe2031.jpg/r0_92_5208_3035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg