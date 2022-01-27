news, latest-news,

THE Water Saving Rebate Scheme has been extended for a further five years, after a unanimous vote at Tuesday night's Tamworth Regional Council meeting. The program provides rebates to locals connected to council's water supply, who purchase items and services that reduce their water usage. Tuesday night's decision will see the program run until 2027, which would be its 20th year, having been introduced in February 2007. Councillor Brooke Southwell spoke out in support of the scheme, and said it has proven its worth over a number of years. "From the information that we've been provided by staff we can see that it is a popular scheme, because you can see the amount of money - I think it's over $1 million - that has been provided in subsidies," she said. "The thing for me is that it's difficult when there is natural disasters of any kind, and as an individual this particular scheme makes you have a little bit of ownership, a bit of control and a bit of say during a drought. "Each individual can make a difference whether they're updating their shower heads, or whatever it might be within the home." READ ALSO: The financial benefits for home owners has also contributed to the scheme's popularity, she said. Ms Southwell made particular note of people building their home, who she said can often be cash-strapped and are keen to make use of any rebates available. "For people that are building a new home or first home buyers that are building, it financially can be a bit of a strain because you're doing it for the first time and you may be low on equity," she said. "So this provides some money back and makes individuals aware of how they can save water and start thinking about process early on. "A lot of people who have built their homes have said this is a great scheme and they're very supportive of it." Since December 18, 2019, close to 3000 products were claimed under the scheme. The cost of rebates for those was more than $250,500, and the projected water saved was 13,238.5 kilolitres.

