news, latest-news,

FOR the first time in more than 20 years, the corner of Marius and Brisbane streets is no longer home to Tranquillity, with the beauty salon and day spa downsizing and moving location. Owner Caz Gorringe said it was a tough decision to make, but she is sure the business will continue to be well supported at its new spot near Hallsville. "My first day here was on Monday, I opened and my clientele have been amazing," she said. "They're very positive, they've come out and they absolutely love the new Little Tranquillity." Ms Gorringe said she was ready to take a small step back after close to 40 years in the beauty industry, but revealed there have been no thoughts about retirement. "After 20 years of sailing the beautiful ship that is Tranquillity with such amazing clients and therapists over the years, it's just time to pull it back," she said. "I turn 66 this year, but I have no intention of giving up in the next 10 years because I absolutely love what I do." READ ALSO: She said having a downsized staff and dealing with fewer clients per day would allow her to continue her passion, but not have the stress that comes with running a full-scale business. Ms Gorringe said the last two years have got to her, with COVID causing countless issues. "In the last two years it's made a huge different to the whole beauty and hair industry." "In the last two years since COVID first hit, we've either got all the passengers and no crew, or all the crew and no passengers." Little Tranquillity will continue to offer all the same services, except for water treatments. The building on Marius Street has been purchased by Leyden Legal, who will move into the property soon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/7d55e9f8-c00d-4317-a1c5-c4ed03667bb6.jpg/r0_127_3894_2327_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg