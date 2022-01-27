news, latest-news,

KIDS at the Milestones Early Learning CBD campus could hardly contain their excitement on Thursday morning, as their new play area was unveiled at a ceremony. Some of the kids just couldn't wait, ducking under the ribbon to play around before it was officially opened by mayor Russell Webb. The upgrades have been a long time coming, with the play area mostly resembling a large sandpit during the drought, and the pandemic preventing works for the last couple of years. "It's well overdue, we were meant to get it in 2020 but then COVID took over, and then we were meant to get it again last year but again with COVID we couldn't get it," area manager Krista Lynch said. "Through the drought we did try and grow grass but obviously we weren't allowed to water it, the children were trying to use recycled water but we just couldn't get it going so a lot of it was a lot of dirt and sand. "So to be able to have some fresh astroturf, a new sandpit, a new path, some gardens and a new floor, I think the children are really going to enjoy it." READ ALSO: They will enjoy it even more once the finishing touches are put on it, including a slide and extra shading. Those works are expected to be completed over the coming days. Ms Lynch said it was wonderful to see the kids' reaction to the new play area. "I think they're very excited, they're over the moon and they don't want to go inside, they just want to play outside," she said. "But it also is good for our families to see that we wanted to get a new backyard renovation and upgrade for our children, the yard's been the same pretty much for the last 10 years." The opening was also a cultural experience for them, with Kamilaroi man Len Waters completing a smoking ceremony and sharing First Nations stories.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/2754833d-fec4-49f8-a570-deae58137402.jpg/r0_153_5443_3228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg