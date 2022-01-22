community,

A SMALL but caring group's lion-hearted effort to put a smile on the faces of people battling cancer has seen them rise to the top of the state with their Return and Earn fundraising effort. The Manilla Lions Club has raised the most money from community can and bottle donations, ahead of the Starlight Children's Foundation, the Port Stephen's Koala Hospital and the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Championed by club member Katie Fobbe, the fundraiser aims to support local cancer sufferers with anything from cash to a delicious Christmas dinner surrounded by family and friends. "We've made it up to $6000 so far, we can't believe it," she said. "We're still at number one out of 130 charities now, it's amazing what some 10c containers can do." And, Ms Fobbe is hopeful that in time she might be able to get a Return and Earn machine installed in the small country town. "I won't give up before I have this recycling station because it's not just in the interest of the charity, it's a much bigger one if people in Manilla can recycle their bottles and containers and the idea of recycling is so much better than sending them to landfill," she said. Read also: So far the donations have allowed them to support nine locals suffering with cancer, she said. "We had a Christmas dinner with one of them because this lady is in the last leg of her cancer suffering, doctors can't support her with her cancer treatment anymore," she said. "We just wanted to give her the chance to have some happier days with her family and friends. "There are some sad stories but we do what we can." A Return and Earn spokeswoman said Tamworth residents have returned more than 85.2 million drink containers since it launched in 2017. "Return and Earn has become an increasingly important fundraising channel in the community, with more than $28.4 million returned to charities and community groups across the state via donations and hosting fees since scheme commencement," she said. "Return and Earn community fundraising success stories can be viewed on our website to inspire others and the Lions Club of Manilla is a great community example. It is currently the most popular charity listed on the MyTOMRA app having raised nearly $6,000 towards its target of $10,000 to support local cancer sufferers." The Manilla Lions Club fundraiser is still available online, members of the community can donate using the MyTOMRA app at one of the city's Return and Earn machines. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/7db80201-3cd5-440d-9dd6-29f9e250b4c9.jpg/r2_627_3712_2723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg