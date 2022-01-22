news, latest-news,

A young boy was killed after being trapped in a tragic accident on a farm near Quirindi on Saturday morning. A man in his 40s was also injured in the accident, on a property on Cattle Creek Road. Both were riding a buggy when it rolled on the property at about 10am on Saturday. The boy, who was about ten years old, died at the scene. He was pinned under the vehicle for some time after the fatal accident. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the service had dispatched four ground vehicles and the Westpac Helicopter to the scene. The man in his 40s was was initially assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries to his shoulder and leg. He was described as being in a stable condition. He has since been driven to Tamworth hospital in a road ambulance.

