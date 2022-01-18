news, latest-news,

A MAN accused of stabbing a woman in the chest after an argument in a car has been refused bail in Moree Local Court. Jade Duncan, 39, was charged with reckless wounding after emergency services were called to Jacaranda Drive about 4am on Monday, following reports a woman had been stabbed. Police claim a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest before NSW Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene. She was taken to Moree hospital for treatment. Read also: New England Police District officers began an investigation, Duncan was arrested at the scene, taken to the local police station and charged. His matter will return to Moree Local Court today, after court documents show he refused to go to the video link suite. Duncan made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/2cb9ca08-ef74-4821-8b8b-c31efaaca895.jpeg/r40_0_1159_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg