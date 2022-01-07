sport, cricket,

Two wins over Riverina on the final day of the under-19s women's Country Championships in Raymond Terrace has seen Central North secure a third place finish. After a five wicket win in their round pool game on Friday morning, the girls repeated the dose in their afternoon play-off game to finish with four wins from their five games. "I think you'd call it a very successful carnival for the girls," head coach Peter Graham said. READ ALSO: He said they had gone in "knowing we had a fairly decent side". "We've got four players that are in the state squad," he said. "It was just how well they went. To our benefit they all went well." Claire McGuirk and Jess Davidson were both among the leading runscorers for the tournament while McGuirk and Deni Baker were up there in the wickets. "It was a good allround team effort," Graham said. In the first game on Friday, they restricted Riverina to 5-94 from their 20 overs with Davidson, Josephine Pearce, Baker and Elsie Ford all picking up a wicket. Davidson then opened with 38 and McGuirk 13 to set the run chase up. In the afternoon they gave a few of the younger girls a bit more of an opportunity. They stepped up to the plate with Lara Roberson claiming 4-16 and Matiese Wadwell 2-16 to help dismiss Riverina for 52 Robertson then top-scored with 14no after Elsie Ford had made 10 at the top of the order as they chased the runs down in 13.2 overs. One of three players backing up from the 16s side, Robertson was awarded the umpires award for her efforts.

