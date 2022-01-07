news, latest-news,

More than 300 swimmers will compete at the 2022 NSW Country Regionals this weekend at the Gunnedah Memorial Swimming Pool with the bulk coming from out of town. Gunnedah will host one of three carnivals for the country regionals with Griffith and Singleton hosting the other two. Swimming Gunnedah has 40 swimmers competing at the meet with the rest of the competitors coming from towns around NSW. "We've got 303 swimmers coming and they are from the area as well as far down low as the Blue Mountains," Swimming Gunnedah secretary Brian Coombs said. "There's quite a diverse group of people coming. "We've got technical officials from the coast coming to help us out and we've got quite a few technical officials in the area - more would have been nicer - but we've got a few technical officials in the area helping us out." This will be first time Gunnedah has hosted the country regionals since 2012 while the club will also host the area championships this year. Hosting the regionals was "huge for the club and town and Coombs said there was a key reason it was brought back to Gunnedah. "It's mainly because of the upgrades to the pool that we have been able to snaffle these particular events and bring so much to the Gunnedah shire and outlying areas as well," Coombs said. "With 260 swimmers coming your looking at 400-plus people coming from out of town that will take up the motels at town. "The pubs are going to benefit, the businesses are going to benefit. "There's going to be places like Narrabri and Tamworth that benefit from it as well." Coombs said the Swimming Gunnedah committee wanted to "showcase the town" and show Swimming NSW they could "handle this sort of event in the area". The two-day carnival kicks off on Saturday morning and wraps up Sunday afternoon around 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/576e8b0e-270e-48f8-9c84-b0dc7ca13b7d.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg