Central North have claimed a comfortable win to kick off their U19 Women's Country Championships campaign. Up against Western, Central North elected to bowl first and kicked off the innings with two run outs to have Western at 2-36. Western put on a good partnership of 42 before Claire McGuirk struck. She backed it up with a second wicket to finish on 2-14 from four overs. Jess Davidson (1-26) and Tara Craig (1-18) also claimed wickets as Western finished on 6-141 from 30 overs. In reply, Central North lost opener Alyssa Ford (0) early before Davidson (43) and McGuirk (44) combined. The pair shared a 102-run stand to put Central North in a commanding position. Craig (8) and Mehta (8) then finished off the run chase with 10 overs to spare and seven wickets in hand. Meanwhile, in the Bradman Cup clash between Central North and ACT Southern Districts went right down to the wire. ACT Southern Districts hit the winning runs with just one ball to spare. Central North batted first and posted 7-127 from their 25 overs. Sid Harvey (33) continued his strong start to the week to top score while Tom Thorpe (31) wasn't far behind. Jaxon Brooks chimed in with 19 as well before getting Central North off to a flying start in the field. With the new ball, Brooks (2-9) had ACT at 1-0 before they started to put together partnerships. Central North took wickets in clumps with Thorpe (2-34) the other dual wicket-taker. Unfortunately for Central North, ACT hit the winning runs on the second last ball of the match with three wickets in hand.

