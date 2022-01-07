sport, cricket,

Central North's bowlers ripped through Western in their Bradman Cup play-off game on Friday to finish their campaign on a winning note. Looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses, the game was over by the early afternoon with Central North chasing down Western's 53 inside 14 overs and with eight wickets in hand. After Harry Scowden made 13 at the top of the order, Thomas Thorpe finished unbeaten on 23 and Keanu Botha four to steer them to their third win for the tournament and second for this week's carnival in Newcastle (the first three rounds were played before Christmas). READ ALSO: Central North's best performance with the ball across their seven games, Ashton Blake and Harry Lewington led the charge with three wickets a piece. Both built the pressure well with Lewington going for just seven runs from his six overs and Blake only 10. Opener Jaxon Brooks also chimed in with 2-15, the last nine wickets falling for just 25 runs. Blake's haul took him to a team best 11 wickets for the tournament with Brooks just a wicket behind him with 12. Thorpe meanwhile led the way with the bat with 114 runs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/f5b629e7-b082-4995-98ea-a26729f19f77.jpg/r0_56_709_457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg