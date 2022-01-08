community,

AFTER growing out her locks for almost two years, Chelsea Holden will say goodbye to her luscious mane to help kids fighting cancer. The nine-year-old from Manilla will say goodbye to her plait on Sunday when her hair will be donated to help make wigs. Despite always having long hair Chelsea said she was feeling good about the chop knowing that it would be going towards a cause close to her heart. After her uncle passed away from a battle with cancer two years ago, with the help of mum and dad Chelsea brainstormed ways she could help others fighting the disease. READ ALSO: "We were talking a lot about different treatments and types of cancer, he was getting blood transfusions and I wondered how I could help," Chelsea said. "We sat down and looked online about it and we found out that I could donate my hair." Since then Chelsea has been growing her hair in preparation to part ways with 30 centimetres of it. "I thought about the kids who had lost their hair from treatment and decided that if cutting my hair short would help them feel more confident then that was an easy decision to make," she said. For her 10th birthday Chelsea hasn't asked for presents, instead she has put the call out to family and friends for donations. Chelsea initially set the goal of raising $1000 for the Kids with Cancer Foundation but has already surpassed this with more than $1300 ready to donate. Chelsea's mother Kate said she was exceptionally proud of her daughter's efforts and willingness to help out others. "It's a big decision to make at her age," Ms Holden said. The family said they were overwhelmed by the support they had received from the community and expected to bank some more donations with tins at Manilla's Royal Hotel, IGA, the newsagency and bakery and at Tamworth's Hazzels Farm and Fertilizers. "It's a hard time of year with Christmas and COVID and people don't necessarily have the money, but people have been really great," Ms Holden said. Chelsea said she was thankful a couple of her friends already had short hair and would help her keep up with all the latest styles. A party with family is scheduled for Sunday where Chelsea's grandmother will be given the honour of making the big chop. To read more about Chelsea's story or to donate visit https://fundraise.kidswithcancer.org.au/fundraisers/chelseaholden/wigs-4-kids Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/a14be8cc-7a61-4f27-948d-369b65e899fe.jpg/r0_147_5194_3082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg