CASE numbers have skyrocketed with 254 new COVID-19 infections just one week out from Tamworth Country Music Festival. The increase comes as a huge spike after recording only 89 cases on Thursday. Case numbers in Gunnedah have also increased since yesterday with the town recording 60 new infections, this marks an increase of 49 new cases since Thursday. Moree has recorded 49 new infections, Liverpool Plains have added 25 and Inverell 16. READ ALSO: Following the record breaking cases an announcement is expected to be made today regarding the Tamworth's 50th Country Music Festival which is set to kick off next week. Across the Hunter New England region a total of 2,430 new COVID-19 infections were recorded on Friday. There are currently 18,821 active cases around the region, 99 of those are being cared for in hospital with 11 in intensive care. NSW have also confirmed recording breaking numbers after recording 38,625 new cases in the 24-hours to 8pm on Thursday - an increase from just under 35,000 the previous day. The death toll continues to rise with 11 people losing their lives. The increase in cases comes as reports emerged on Friday morning that the NSW Government was preparing to announce the re-introduction of some restrictions. Media outlets have reported a ban on singing and dancing in licensed venues, closing nightclubs and putting major events and elected surgeries on hold are expected to be finalised on Friday morning.

