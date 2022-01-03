news, latest-news,

A MAN accused of assaulting police in the aftermath of an alleged street brawl in the early hours of New Year's Day has been released from custody. Codie James Brooks, 29, must abide by the strict bail conditions handed to him in Tamworth Local Court on Monday. Court documents show Brooks must live at an address in Coffs Harbour, must refrain from drinking any alcohol and taking illegal drugs, and be on his best behaviour. Brooks spent the weekend behind bars after he was arrested in West Tamworth on Saturday morning. Oxley police were called to reports that a brawl involving groups of people had broken out on Kenny Drive early on Saturday morning. READ ALSO: The crowd of people were dispersed and followed the directions of officers, police said. Brooks was allegedly seen walking down the middle of the roadway about 8am and police claim he had been involved in the alleged street brawl earlier. Brooks allegedly became physically aggressive when officers attempted to speak to him, according to police. The Leader understands no one was seriously injured during the alleged confrontation. Brooks was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he had three charges levelled against him. He has not yet been required to enter pleas to allegations of assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty, resisting police and staying on a road as a pedestrian longer than it takes to cross it. Brooks' matter was adjourned to Tamworth Local Court later this month. He will not have to travel from his bail address in Coffs Harbour for the court mention as he was excused from appearing in person. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

