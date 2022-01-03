coronavirus,

TAMWORTH continues to break COVID-19 case records daily and Monday was no exception, with 90 new cases added to the count overnight. The previous highest daily tally was 63, which was recorded on Sunday. That's an increase of almost 50 per cent in case numbers from yesterday to today. Outbreaks have exploded across the region, with 46 new infections clocked in Moree on Monday compared to just five the day before. Hunter New England Health (HNEH) confirmed there were 27 new cases found in Narrabri, 15 in Armidale, 11 in Gunnedah, four each in Glen Innes and Inverell and one each in the Liverpool Plains, Walcha, Tenterfield and Uralla. There were 1612 new infections recorded in the entire HNEH district to 8pm Sunday amid another 20,794 across the state. READ ALSO: In the HNEH area, 65 patients are in hospital with COVID-19 and four are being looked after in intensive care units. NSW recorded four deaths in the latest update. Testing clinics will reopen in Tamworth on Tuesday after they were closed for New Year's weekend and on Monday for the public holiday. The Laverty drive-through testing clinic remains at the new Marius Street location, with entry via Swan Street, after relocating due to the upcoming Tamworth Country Music Festival. There has also been a significant supply issue with residents and businesses alike struggling to get their hands on rapid antigen test kits across the region. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/114e6d88-5688-446e-9ab3-64e9097a51cd.jpg/r0_237_4671_2876_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg