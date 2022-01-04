news, latest-news,

CO-ACCUSED men charged with firing a gun at police during a car chase which wove through Tamworth will front court early this year after their cases were delayed. Joshua Ty Tehoata, 29, and Tyson James Booby, 23, remain behind bars into the new year after their matters were adjourned in Tamworth Local Court in December. The pair were dramatically arrested in May after the alleged pursuit ended with the car they were travelling in crashing through a local golf club's fence. Court documents show the co-accused have not yet entered pleas to several charges levelled against each of them, though the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, has confirmed which allegations it will press ahead with. Tehoata was refused bail during the latest mention and Booby made no application for his release. READ ALSO: Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned both matters to the same date in February 2022. The pair each face a string of firearms and weapons charges, plus a pursuit allegation for Booby, after police claim the chase was sparked in the early hours of May 15. Police allege the passenger of the Ford Territory the pair were travelling in leaned out of the window and fired a gun at an unmarked police car as the chase continued through Nemingha, Kootingal, Calala and Tamworth. Road spikes were deployed and the Ford Territory eventually lost control and crashed through the fence at the Tamworth Golf Course on Duri Road about 3:30am. Tehoata and Booby allegedly tried to flee from the vehicle and run away before officers gave chase and arrested the pair on the course a short time later. Police claim several bullet holes were discovered in the bonnet of the police car.

