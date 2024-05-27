Pair arrested after alleged armed robbery in Macca's drive-through

Two people have been arrested after a gun was allegedly wielded and cash was stolen in a fast food drive-through.
At about 4:30am on Sunday, May 26, a man attended a drive-through on Maitland Street, Narrabri.
The Leader understands the man was in a car in the McDonald's drive-through when he placed an order.
A short time later, a woman, who was allegedly armed with a firearm, approached the drive-through window and demanded cash.
Police were told the woman fled from the McDonald's store on foot with cash, and the man left in his car.
At about 3:30pm later that day, a man and woman attended Narrabri Police Station and were arrested.
Police also attended a home on Purcell Drive, in Narrabri, and executed a search warrant at about 5pm.
The man and woman were both charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
The pair were refused bail and spent the night in the police cells.
They are expected to front court in Narrabri on Monday, May 27.
