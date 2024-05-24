Police chase down seven stolen cars, teenagers to front court

FIVE teenagers have been arrested and a number of stolen cars have been seized by police following an investigation across multiple districts.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District received intel at about 9:40pm on May 21, 2024, that a white VW Tiguan and a grey Audi A3, believed to be stolen, were travelling towards Tamworth from the Mid North Coast.
Police attempted to stop the vehicles in Nemingha, but lost the vehicles in East Tamworth after a short pursuit.
At about 1:15am the next day, May 22, police responded to reports the same vehicles had been spotted on Raglan Street, East Tamworth.
The two vehicles were seen with another three cars; including a Toyota Hilux, a Holden Equinox and an Audi Q3.
The Toyota, Holden and Audi had been reported stolen from a house on Raglan Street during an alleged aggravated break-and-enter a short time before they were spotted.
At about 4am, officers received reports a white Mercedes sedan and a silver BMW wagon had allegedly been stolen during an break-in on Prentice Avenue, East Tamworth.
An investigation was launched and following inquiries police arrested two teenage boys and two girls.
One of the boys was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and three counts of fraud.
The second boy was charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; and breach of bail.
Both girls were charged with being carried in a conveyance taken without consent of owner.
All four were refused police bail to front a children's court on May 23.
Officers continued to investigate the matter, and at 7:25am on May 22, a 16-year-old boy was arrested following a pursuit in Kew, near Port Macquarie.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with receiving stolen property.
The 16-year-old was refused police bail, but was granted strict conditional bail when he appeared in a children's court the following day.
The arrests come after five teenage boys were taken into custody on the Mid North Coast following an investigation under Operation Regional Mongoose.
Anyone with information about property related crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
