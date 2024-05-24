Colourful convoy of cars makes local pit stop to bring smiles to rural kids

The 31st annual Variety NSW Bash rolled into Duri on Friday, bringing joy, excitement, and financial support to local children.
More than 300 cars made a pit stop in the small town, colourfully decorated with themes like Paw Patrol, Star Wars, Minions, and The Flintstones.
The Variety NSW Bash is an annual fundraiser which aims to make sure regional kids don't miss out on resources and opportunities regardless of where they live.
At Duri Public School, students were delighted to receive a $5000 donation for new educational resources and sporting equipment.
The sight of the decorated cars brought wide smiles to the kids, eliciting excited exclamations mostly along the lines of "That's so cool!" and "Awesome!"
The participants of the bash, or "Bashers," came together from across the state and launched from Gunnedah last Sunday.
Local couple Richard and Marianne Michalski are representing Tamworth in the bash and doing us all proud by raising more than $13,000, blowing past the $10,000 goal they set out with.
They will spend Friday night in Muswellbrook before ending their journey with a huge Family Fun Day in Newcastle.
