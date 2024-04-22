Tamworth couple bush bash for kids with cancer

Tamworth couple Richard and Marianne Michalski are all revved up for an adventure across two states.
The first time Variety of NSW bashers will take off on a one-week adventure with 300 other participants from Gunnedah on Saturday, May 18, in their Holden, which has been dubbed the Red River Raging Bull.
The set route will see them snake across the border towards Bymount in Central Queensland, before turning around and heading back through north west NSW towards the finish line, in Newcastle.
The bash is not a competitive race, but more of a fun way to raise money to help kids who have cancer.
Ms Michalski said when their youngest son was going in and out of John Hunter hospital in Newcastle for treatment, "we saw a lot of sick kids and stressed parents".
"Over the last few years, we have spent a lot of time at John Hunter in Newcastle and the Mater Hospital in Sydney for treatment for our youngest son's condition, cyclic neutropenia," she said.
Cyclic neutropenia is a rare blood disorder that lowers the number of white blood cells, making it harder for the immune system to fight off harmful bacteria or viruses.
"Then they also found a tumour in his leg and he had some lumps in his lymph nodes, but so far, nothing has been cancerous and everything has been benign," Mr Michalski said.
The couple expressed how lucky they were given their son is okay. But they also know not all families are as fortunate.
"When you are at the hospital, there is not that much you can do to help others," Ms Michalski said.
"You sit there and see the pain in the parents, and the kids and babies going through chemo.
"We thought, 'Well, what can we do to help?', and decided to combine our love of cars and raising money."
The car enthusiasts have wanted to enter the bash for a few years, but the time never seemed to be right.
"We had young kids, or we couldn't afford it, or we couldn't do it," Ms Michalski said.
"But now our youngest is 19 years old and the kids are all off working or looking after themselves."
Initially, they wanted to build their own car from scratch, but it was a chance find on Facebook marketplace that changed everything.
"I was having a beer and I was on the phone, and then the car popped up," Mr Michalski said.
"Two weeks later, we were in Sydney, driving back with our Holden."
What makes it an even more special experience is that it will be the car's eleventh variety bash.
"The car was built by a couple in Sydney and then sold to some brothers, who took it along for 11 previous bashes," Mr Michalski said.
"So, a lot of people may recognise it."
The husband-and-wife duo will devote the next few weeks to working on the car, before they have to complete final checks in Scone.
The couple have already raised close to $7000 and hope to hit their target of $10,000 before they reach the start line.
"It is easy to receive, but it is good to give," Mr Michalski said.
"We found the generosity from charities like Variety amazing. It is hard for a lot of families and the kids are so brave, as they have been handed a bad card in life."
Ms Michalski said they wanted to thank everyone in the community who has donated, especially Red River Rural.
If you are keen to help the Michalski's on their journey to reach their target, you can donate on their page: www.fundraise.varietynswact.org.au
