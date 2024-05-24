Local Salvos set $60,000 target for Appeal in Tamworth

The Salvation Army will be out in force this weekend, marking the 60th anniversary of the Red Shield Appeal.
And we are all being encouraged to dig deep to support those who are doing it tough.
Locally the Salvos have set a fundraising target of $60,000.
Local cafes, pubs, sporting clubs and retail outlets in Tamworth are well and truly getting behind the appeal, to continue supporting the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in the region.
An army of volunteers will be out in force door-knocking and collecting at local events, shopping centres and other key locations on Saturday.
"It's great to see all the support from businesses this year getting behind this worthwhile cause," Tamworth Red Shield Appeal Committee Chair Bryan Singh said.
"The Tamworth region needs our support more than ever with all funds raised locally in Tamworth remaining in the local community, helping the Salvos to meet the needs of the most disadvantaged and marginalised members of our region."
Every day the Tamworth division of The Salvation Army provides emergency relief, financial counselling, and family support.
To donate to appeal in Tamworth visit Tamworth Salvos Digital Doorknock 2024 (salvationarmy.org.au).
On Saturday, May 25, volunteers will be collecting at Junior Soccer, Hopscotch Playground, Tamworth Hockey and Tamworth Netball in the morning, from midday at Tamworth Magpies Rugby Union, and between 10am and 2pm at Shopping World and Tamworth Square.
Each year, through The Salvation Army's nationwide network of over 400 centres and 2000 services the Salvos provide:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.