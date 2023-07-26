A MONUMENTAL benefit of the Salvation Army's brand new building in the city for volunteer Raelene Hunt is its working air conditioner.
The transition from the family store on Peel Street to the big, red, square box on the corner of Church Street and Bridge Street has begun, with the official opening set for August 31.
The store is one of approximately 100 across the country undergoing a revamp, according to transition manager Jeff McCartney.
There are three reasons behind the national project, he said, which include taking pride in an asset connecting people to services, generating more funds to meet growing demand, and promoting a circular economy diverting from landfill.
In the case of the Tamworth store, the amount of donations meant there was too much stock for the Peel Street store.
Ms Hunt, who has volunteered for nine years, said people in Tamworth give willingly.
"Although it was good in the old shop, this is going to be far better," she said.
"There'll be a bigger variety of stock, easier to access."
READ ALSO:
Not every store will look like the big red box in Tamworth, Mr McCartney said, but taking pride in the asset that is salvo stores means uniformity is the vision.
"The store is an important part of our network because we have hundreds, if not thousands," he said.
"In some cases, people go through our doors on a daily basis."
And all funds generated go back into the Salvation Army's programs such as counselling, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, aged care, financial help and more, he said.
Ms Hunt said she's come into contact with many people really needing help, and not knowing how to get it.
"I've been able to tell them what help could be available," she said.
"Because a lot of people just have no idea where to turn.
"It's just nice to be able to encourage or help them, and help them feel better walking out than when they first came into the shop."
The new digs is environmentally conscious, promoting a circular economy instead of throwing things away which end up in landfill.
"If you come in with an open mind and time, you'll walk out probably with something you didn't expect to," Mr McCartney said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.