The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man denies cannabis supply, admits to cultivating plants after raid

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 26 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony John Melville entered pleas in Tamworth Local Court. Picture by NSW Police
Anthony John Melville entered pleas in Tamworth Local Court. Picture by NSW Police

A man has admitted to possessing and cultivating cannabis but will deny the allegation he was involved in supplying the prohibited drug.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.