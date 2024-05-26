Man denies cannabis supply, admits to cultivating plants after raid

A man has admitted to possessing and cultivating cannabis but will deny the allegation he was involved in supplying the prohibited drug.
Anthony John Melville fronted Tamworth Local Court where he entered pleas to three drug-related charges levelled against him.
The court heard the 56-year-old would be pleading guilty to possessing cannabis and cultivating the plants following a secret raid in June 2023.
His defence solicitor Harry Pendlebury told the court Melville would be denying a third allegation that he supplied the drug.
"It will remain in the local court for hearing," Mr Pendlebury said.
Melville was arrested following a police raid at an Eloura Road property in Tintinhull in May 2023.
During the search police allegedly uncovered almost 33kg of cannabis leaf, more than $21,000 in cash, and a mobile phone.
Officers attached to the Oxley Proactive Crime Team also seized five plants, ranging up to two metres in height, after combing the property.
It's alleged the cannabis seized had a street value of more than $100,000.
During the mention, the court heard the hearing to defend the supply allegation was expected to take a full day in the busy local court list.
Mr Pendlebury said this was due to a video taken from the police search.
"I'm not going to sit here and watch a search warrant video for a whole day," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"That is quite a waste of judicial time."
Ms Soars adjourned the matter for the parties to agree on the relevant parts of the video.
When the matter returned to court a hearing date was set down in January 2025.
Melville will remain on bail until the matter returns to court next year.
