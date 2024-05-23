The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

More than 80 heritage cars fill Tamworth lookout to celebrate motor history

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 23 2024 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Namoi Valley Antique Vehicle Club member Tony Wills at the National Motoring Heritage Day celebration at Oxley Scenic Lookout. Picture by Peter Hardin
Namoi Valley Antique Vehicle Club member Tony Wills at the National Motoring Heritage Day celebration at Oxley Scenic Lookout. Picture by Peter Hardin

Residents had plenty to look at, at the lookout over the weekend when dozens of vintage cars rolled through for National Motoring Heritage Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.