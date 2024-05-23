More than 80 heritage cars fill Tamworth lookout to celebrate motor history

Residents had plenty to look at, at the lookout over the weekend when dozens of vintage cars rolled through for National Motoring Heritage Day.
Cars from the '30s up to the '90s fanned out on the Oxley Scenic Lookout on Sunday, May 19, with motorists proudly displaying their passion projects from across the state.
Car owners made the drive from Cessnock, the Central Coast, and Newcastle to be part of the show alongside many members of local car clubs including the Tamworth Vintage Car Club, Tamworth and District Antique Motor Club, and Tamworth Roadrunners.
The participating motor enthusiasts said the day was a great chance to connect with other vintage car owners, a dying breed as classic cars become more scarce and modern cars become too advanced to repair without specialised equipment.
There were a total of around 80 cars of all stripes at the lookout on Sunday, from classic Holdens to sporty Chevrolets and one very expensive-looking Ferrari.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.