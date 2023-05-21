Tamworth West Rotary Motor Show roared back to life in 2023, fully recovered from its COVID-induced hiatus.
An estimated 4000 people put the pedal to the metal at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) over the two-day event from May 20-21.
It was a major victory for the community, said Rotary Club of Tamworth West President Gavin Hombsch, as all the proceeds from the event will go back into local charities.
"It's been a lot of work and communication with groups and individual owners, months of work. It's our major fundraiser, so it's great to see a lot of the public coming through," Mr Hombsch said.
In 2021 the event raised $32,700 after expenses, and the club is confident it'll reach a similar figure this year.
"We spread that across 20 or so community groups, and gave some to the Rotary Foundation, who use it to raise pretty much double what we give them," the club's publicity officer Jim Booth said.
Previous beneficiaries have included the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Tamworth Family Support Services, but Mr Booth said the group is always on the lookout for worthy causes.
This year's event featured many local motoring groups, including the Tamworth Vintage Car Club, Tamworth Classic Fire Engines, and the Tamworth Roadrunners Rod and Custom Club.
Trophies for various categories of car and motorcycle were also awarded on Sunday, but Mr Hombsch said the average attendee is more curious about what each car is worth.
"We often get asked what some of these vehicles are worth, and with all the love, hours, and parts going into it God only knows," Mr Hombsch said.
God, or perhaps the vehicle's owner.
Former member of the Tamworth & Districts Antique Motor Club Barry Smith, for example, displayed a for sale sign on his 1979 Chevy Camaro at the show, and said he'd expect it to go for about $70,000.
But he also said it's not about the money, it's about the drive.
"The first car I did up was in 1970 and I've been doing them ever since. I just enjoy taking a piece needing TLC and restoring it, it's rewarding," Mr Smith said.
"Most enthusiasts restore a car for the challenge. It's a labour of love and I really mean that."
He said he takes a year or two to restore any given vehicle, then sells it when he's ready to take on the next one.
Another benefit of doing up classic cars is getting to know the community of like-minded motor heads, Mr Booth said.
"Showing off cars at shows like these are icing on the cake. You can take the car there and talk to people all day," he said.
Mr Booth and other participants said they're worried about the future of shows like these, as they'll eventually run out of classic cars to restore, and modern cars often have too many advanced electronics to be repaired by an individual.
In the short-term however, the future of the show looks bright.
"It's our 11th show and we get better every year. We always learn something," Mr Booth said.
The publicity officer attributes the event's success to a wide variety of support from the community and local sponsors, plus the benefit of being able to host it in the TRECC.
"The advantage of our show is the venue. There's not many places in regional NSW that can host such a large, indoor show where the cars are protected from the elements," Mr Booth said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
