The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Get your pickleball on at council come and try event

May 10 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first come try Pickleball event at the Tamworth Sports Dome. Picture by TRC.
The first come try Pickleball event at the Tamworth Sports Dome. Picture by TRC.

Want to try your hand at something a little different?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.