Get your pickleball on at council come and try event

Want to try your hand at something a little different?
Why not give the sport of Pickleball a go.
Tamworth Regional Council is organising a number of come try events over the coming month, and you're invited.
Come and try pickleball sessions continue this Friday, May 10, with a session at the Tamworth Sports Dome from 6:30pm-8:30pm.
What: Come and Try Pickleball Sessions
Date: Friday 10 May, 2024
Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm
Venue: Tamworth Sports Dome, 7/9 Jack Smyth Drive Hillvue
Pickleball has been around since 1965.
It is a racket or paddle sport in which two (singles) or four players (doubles) hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.
This is the second pickleball 'come and try' session being held at the Sports Dome.
Sessions are being held each Friday until June 7.
Anyone 15 years and up is able to play, with cost per session being $4.50 per person and all equipment provided.
