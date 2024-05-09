Flashback Friday: the year was 1990 and local health services got a boost

The year 1990 may be best remembered for the "recession we had to have" comment from then treasurer Paul Keating, but there was plenty happening in Tamworth to keep the Leader's pages busy.
This week's Flashback Friday takes a wander through January to April, 1990.
Health services are always guaranteed to pique the interest of readers.
In this case, the Leader checked in with the Tamworth Community Health Centre, which was marking six months in a new location at 180 Peel Street.
Community Heath Services coordinator Margaret Minton said at the time, moving all the services to one building had done a lot for the awareness of health services in Tamworth.
Our news item noted that previously the services had been scattered around Tamworth: in Peel Street, Marius Cottage and at various places at Tamworth hospital.
About 2000, the service was moved yet again, this time into Johnston House in the grounds of the hospital, on the corner of Dean and Johnston Streets, where it remains today.
Still on health-relate topics, in response to a call for the federal government to subsidise the cost of sunscreens, local pharmacist Bob Burke from Cahill's Chemist argued against the subsidy.
Mr Burke said there were plenty of budget-priced 15-plus sunscreens available for people to use without needing to subsidise the more expensive brands.
Early in the year, Tamworth welcomed new police recruits, William West, Kenneth Smith, Jason Cosgrove and Wayne Demery, who had recently graduated from the NSW Police Academy at Goulburn.
In another edition from this period, a story noted Tamworth's Blue Light Disco was on the verge of collapse, with a public crisis meeting held to decide the event's future. At that stage, discos had not been held for the previous two months due to a lack of interest.
In the sporting pages, young Tamworth athletes Andrew Dowe and Andrew Hawthorne were featured as members of the team which defeated Auckland in the Trans Tasman Challenge in Auckland, both returning with gold medals.
Hawthorne, then 12, won gold in shot put and the field event relay (shot put, discus and long jump) while Dowe, then 11, won gold as a member of the 4x100 metre relay.
Early in the year Tamworth local John Phillipson was busy creating his January special: his guitar-shaped spoon racks, and it seemed his idea was very popular with the country music festival crowds.
By early April, the tireless members of the Australian Red Cross Currabubula Art Show Committee were looking at an amazing event that year.
The number of entries for the ever-popular show were so high in 1990, members were hard pressed to find wall space for all of them in the local hall, and ended up having to limit them.
