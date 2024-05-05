The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Two Tamworth district schools score funding for upgrades

By Newsroom
May 5 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth High received more than $475,000 in federal funding to upgrade the school's toilet facilities. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth High received more than $475,000 in federal funding to upgrade the school's toilet facilities. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth High School and Manilla Central School have benefited under a second round of the federal government's School's Upgrade Fund.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.