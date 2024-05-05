Two Tamworth district schools score funding for upgrades

Tamworth High School and Manilla Central School have benefited under a second round of the federal government's School's Upgrade Fund.
Duty Senator for the New England Tim Ayres said the two schools were the only ones selected in New England to receive the funding, which was announced on Friday, May 3.
Manilla Central School has received $1 million to upgrade student facilities and the quadrangle, while Tamworth High received more than $475,000 to upgrade the school's toilet facilities.
Senator Ayres said public schools with the greatest need were prioritised, including schools with high numbers of students from a low-socio economic background, First Nations students, and students with disability.
School applications were reviewed by their relevant state and territory education departments which made recommendations to the federal government.
Federal Minister for Education Jason Clare said he wanted to see all students have access to a quality education, including access to quality facilities to learn in and play on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.