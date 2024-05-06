The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Investigation launched after 'gutless' racist comment directed at Bears junior

By Zac Lowe
May 6 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Power was left deeply shaken after Friday night's under 18s game between the North Tamworth Bears and Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters. Picture supplied.
Lachlan Power was left deeply shaken after Friday night's under 18s game between the North Tamworth Bears and Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters. Picture supplied.

An investigation has been launched by Group 4 after an alleged racist comment at an under 18s game left a North Tamworth Bears player in extreme emotional distress.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.