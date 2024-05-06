Investigation launched after 'gutless' racist comment directed at Bears junior

An investigation has been launched by Group 4 after an alleged racist comment at an under 18s game left a North Tamworth Bears player in extreme emotional distress.
Lachlan Power came off the field in the second half of Friday night's game against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters, held in Kootingal, breathing hard because of what Bears coach Jermain Walford thought was exhaustion.
In reality, the 17-year-old had heard a member of the crowd shout what Walford described as a "gutless and disappointing" racially-charged comment, and was too upset to continue playing.
Once on the bench, he began crying.
"Seeing the look on his face when he came to the bench in tears, that's a moment I'll never forget," Walford said.
"I saw that he was distressed, so I sent my trainer out there to get him off. He was struggling to breathe, but he was holding it together. I thought he was just huffing and puffing, but he sat down and broke down crying."
Power's mother, Holly, said the incident has changed her son.
In the days since, the normally genial teenager - who lived and breathed a love of rugby league - has scarcely left his room, not wanted to hang out with his friends, and is "talking about not wanting to play anymore".
The only thing the Peel High student is more passionate about than footy, Holly said, is his culture.
The "gentle giant" is of Gamilaroi descent through his father's side, and is deeply involved in celebrating his heritage with multiple community groups.
"He's so involved with community and school with his culture," Holly said.
"For two years he's emceed the Aboriginal Cultural Showcase, he's done an Acknowledgement to Country for Kevin Anderson for one of his dinners which had the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs there.
"He's done so many things to do with culture ... it's who he is as a person."
The Bears under 18s players, about 80 per cent of whom are Indigenous, are all shaken but have rallied around Power, Walford said.
Post match, Roosters president Lad Jones put up a post on the club's Facebook page condemning the spectator's behaviour.
"Tonight at Kooty, after a fantastic under 18's match, an incident occurred that portrayed disrespect to a player from the opposition, from a spectator," Jones wrote.
"This is a reminder that all players, officials and spectators must abide by the NSWRL's Code of Conduct.
"Please show respect to all players, officials, referees and other supporters.
"We will not tolerate any disrespectful behaviours from players or supporters towards any coaching staff, officials, volunteers or players this season."
In a subsequent statement, Group 4 confirmed that an investigation into the incident had been launched into the matter it described as "concerning for all involved".
"We are working very closely with Kootingal-Moonbi Rugby League Club to investigate this matter and let it be known that they are being very proactive and cooperative, and stand by NSWRL's Code of Conduct," it said.
