Travellers fear Tamworth to Vic flight could be grounded for good

TRAVELLERS say they'll be left feeling disappointed if the low-cost Tamworth to Melbourne flight path gets grounded for good
Passengers were left searching for seats on different flights after low-cost airline Bonza announced all services due to operate on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, had been "temporarily suspended".
The Bonza flight expected to arrive in Tamworth from Melbourne at 2:40pm, and the 3:20pm flight back down to Victoria were both cancelled on Tuesday.
In a statement from Bonza CEO Tim Jordan, he said discussions were on foot to investigate the "ongoing viability of the business".
"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market," Mr Jordan said
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney told the Leader it would be "disappointing" if the flight path gets grounded indefinitely.
In July 2023, Bonza pulled the pin on the Tamworth to Sunshine Coast route just two months after they launched due to a lack of demand.
Mr Sweeney said among the business community, the turbulence surrounding Bonza flights had left potential passengers with worries when booking their tickets.
"We've used it [Bonza], and I know a number of my clients have used it regularly, but there was always that concern of what if we get down there and we can't get back," he said.
"I guess there's always that fear."
Qantas, Virgin, and Jetstar have offered complimentary travel where possible to affected travellers.
Mr Sweeney was concerned the potential loss of another flight in and out of Tamworth would force prospective businesses looking to expand or set up in the country music capital to second guess their options.
"People who are already in Melbourne, who see the opportunities up here, it will put some questions around that," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb was unable to shed any more light on the situation, and said airport staff had received "no other correspondence" on the flight cancellations.
"Tamworth Regional Council staff are watching the story unfold and waiting for further information with the rest of the community," Cr Webb said.
"We will provide an update on impacts to the Tamworth Regional Airport and travel to and from the region when we can."
The Leader understands Tamworth passengers have been unable to book future flights with the airline via the app or website.
Mr Sweeney said if the airline does pull the plug on the Melbourne to Tamworth route, he hopes another carrier will pick up the flight path.
"Hopefully there might be enough evidence there for another carrier to look at it and say there's an opportunity there," he said.
Anyone affected by a cancelled Bonza flight can call the hotline on 1800 069 244 until 10pm on April 30, 2024.
