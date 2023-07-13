TAMWORTH'S newest budget airline has pulled the pin on flights to the Sunshine Coast after a lack of demand.
Bonza has is set to ground all flights to and from country music capital to the Sunshine Coast just two months after they first launched the flight in Tamworth.
The airline's chief commercial officer Carly Povey alerted customers of the changes in an open letter on Thursday, July 13.
She said from August 1, trips from Tamworth to the Sunshine Coast will be removed from the route map.
READ ALSO:
"We've been compelled to take out five routes where there isn't sustainable demand at present," Ms Povey said.
The cancellation comes after the first Bonza flight took off from Tamworth in May - with tickets going for just $49.
Customers booked on flights between August 1 and October 28 will be contacted by the airline and offered a full refund or alternate flights.
"To those customers who have or will face a cancelled flight, we apologise," Ms Povey said.
Flights to and from Melbourne will continue to operate on Tuesday and Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.