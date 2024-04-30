The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth houses are more expensive than ever, so why is demand still high?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 30 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRD licensee Mark Sleiman with SV Partners' Daniel Quinn. Picture by Jonathan Hawes
PRD licensee Mark Sleiman with SV Partners' Daniel Quinn. Picture by Jonathan Hawes

Fewer locals are buying houses in Tamworth, but consistent interest from outside investors is driving prices sky high.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.