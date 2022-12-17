A NIGHT on the dancefloor will also be an opportunity to share the love between local charities.
PRD Tamworth has launched its first ever People's Choice Charity Ball to raise money for five local charities.
Licensee in charge Mark Sleiman said a ball had been on the company's radar since 2019 in a bid to raise "as much money as possible" for those helping the community.
"People want to give back but they're not really sure how," he said.
"We have all of these fantastic local charities so we thought 'let's raise for all of them'."
When party-goers purchase a ticket for the ball they will be given the choice about which charity they would like to support.
Once the final funds from the ball have been tallied up, the money will be split between the charities on the basis of how many votes they received.
Ronald McDonald House Tamworth, Little Wings, Tamworth Community Men's Shed, Serendipity and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia will be the charities to choose from.
Mr Sleiman said narrowing it down to five was a "very difficult" choice with so many organisations doing such great work in the community.
"We did a bit of soul searching and researching and that's how we got the five," he said.
"Maybe when we do the ball next time we will pick a different five charities."
PRD has been approved as a 'charitable authority', which Mr Sleiman said meant he could ensure the money raised from the ball stayed local.
Auctions will also be held on the night to help bring in more donations.
"It's going to be the most glamourous ball Tamworth has ever seen," Mr Sleiman said.
The ball will be held at the Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday February 25.
Tickets are $180 and includes a three-course meal, drinks and entertainment. Sponsorship packages are also available.
