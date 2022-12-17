The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

PRD Tamworth launches People's Choice Charity Ball to support Ronald McDonald House Tamworth, Little Wings, Tamworth Community Men's Shed, Serendipity and Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRD Tamworth's Jacqui Bijnens, Aymee Corbett, Mark Sleiman, Amy Hughes, Casey Reynolds and Chloe Hourigan. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A NIGHT on the dancefloor will also be an opportunity to share the love between local charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.