The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth leaders disappointed after Bonza cancels Sunshine Coast route

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 13 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAMWORTH leaders have been left feeling "blindsided" and "disappointed" after the city's newest airline pulled the pin on flights to and from the country music capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.