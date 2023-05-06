The Northern Daily Leader
Bonza begins flights from Tamworth to Sunshine Coast starting at $49

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Travellers will have a much easier time reaching the Sunshine Coast from Tamworth from now on.

Local News

