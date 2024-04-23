Central North Round 3: Stats, results, tables, photos; all you need to know

Round three of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's what happened and how things stand.
First Grade
Moree Bulls 30 (A. Ravuvu, J. Gall, M. Copeman, D. Woods; B.Williams (2) cons; B. Williams (2) pens) d Inverell Highlanders 26 (S. Momo, S. Kamoto, T. Barnwell, S. Koroi tries; H. Moffitt, H.Barnett (2) cons).
Reserve Grade
Moree Bulls 46 (W. Brooks, B. Fernance, L. Smith (2), J. Ticehurst, N. Goodworth, J. Slack, C. Smith tries; J. Bailey (3) cons) d Inverell Highlanders 10 (S. Bainimarama, I. Matakarawa tries).
Narrabri Blue Boars 34 (P. Wheeler, M. Campbell, D. Gleeson, M. Langfield, J. Hill (2) tries; M. Bradshaw (2) cons) d Gunnedah 24 (H. Hockings, P. Grant, A. Frend, M. Roseby tries; J. Mckay (2) cons).
Quirindi Lions 10 (W. Davidson try; L. Bradfield con; S. George pen) d Barraba Rams 7 (N. Sweeney try; O. McKenna) con).
Womens 10s
Gunnedah Red Devils 34 (P. Rankmore (2), H. Ford (2), M. Rogers, J. Mitchell tries; P. Rankmore, P. Lawrence cons) d Narrabri Blue Boars 28 (B. Cruickshank (2), S. Maunder, E. Smith tries; B. Cruickshank (3), E. Smith cons).
