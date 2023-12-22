Mitchell and Athena: loved-up and living large in the bush

Almost a year has passed since Mitchell Evans headed north-west to start a new life in Quirindi, swapping the coast for the country but keeping the same company.
Joining the 24-year-old, who hails from Nelson Bay, was Athena Gerakiteys, whom he had just become engaged to.
On Friday, December 22, the couple returned to the Central Coast to celebrate Christmas with family, their first year in the country a resounding success.
Evans teaches years 1 and 2 at Quirindi Public School, while Gerakiteys teaches at Quirindi High. He plays for the Lions' first-grade side, and she is a Lioness.
The young twosome, who will line up for club in 2024, came to the vibrant tiny town not knowing a soul. Now they are valued members of the community.
"It was a bit of a big move," Evans said. "But my partner and myself both agreed that once we finished [our degrees], if there was work out west we'd take it.
"We both grew up on the coast. So a bit of a change of scenery, which was nice."
"We've both enjoyed living out here," he added. "We pretty quickly made some friends. Getting involved in sports certainly helps with that too."
Evans and Gerakiteys, 25, met while playing for the Nelson Bay Gropers. They are yet to set a wedding date.
"We're just gonna travel and save some money and do that sort of thing first," said Evans, who played in a number of positions at the Lions last season, but mainly halfback.
However, to Mitchell's disappointment he will be paid in a four-pack of White Claws and a box of frozen party pies.- Quirindi Lions
In a satirical Facebook post announcing that Evans had re-signed with Quirindi, the club said he had demanded $6.2 million to play for the side again, with contract clauses that included free beer.
"However, to Mitchell's disappointment he will be paid in a four-pack of White Claws and a box of frozen party pies," the club said.
Evans said he asked for such a large sum of money "so that you can meet in the middle somewhere".
Gerakiteys, meanwhile, will be hoping for better luck next season.
The high of her making the Central North squad for this year's Country Championships dissipated when she injured her ankle at the event and was sidelined for the rest of the season.
"So I'm really excited to get back out there and play next year," the winger said.
