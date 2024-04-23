The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Very serious': sentence upheld over attack on woman in Scone street

By Nick Bielby
April 23 2024 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A man who attacked a woman as she walked home through the streets of Scone has had a severity appeal over his sentence dismissed, with a judge saying the 26-year-old needs to spend time in custody reflecting on his crimes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.