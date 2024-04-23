The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen denies stealing sports and first aid equipment from primary school

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 23 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan McManus is accused of stealing sports equipment from St Nicholas Primary School in East Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Ryan McManus is accused of stealing sports equipment from St Nicholas Primary School in East Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A teenager has denied stealing thousands of dollars worth of sporting equipment from an East Tamworth primary school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.