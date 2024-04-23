Teen denies stealing sports and first aid equipment from primary school

A teenager has denied stealing thousands of dollars worth of sporting equipment from an East Tamworth primary school.
Ryan Tobias McManus appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded not guilty to stealing goal posts, skipping ropes, and toys from St Nicholas Primary School in East Tamworth.
The 18-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry asked the court for police to provide a brief of evidence following an investigation into the allegations.
McManus is accused of entering the Carthage Street school with intent to commit an act of larceny between 8:15pm and 9:20pm on April 3, 2024, and between 6pm and 9:20pm the following night.
It's alleged the 18-year-old stole $4242 worth of sporting and first aid equipment.
McManus is also accused of stealing glasses, ornaments, toys, soft drink and watches which police allege were the property of another man.
It's alleged the 18-year-old also had a number of items including 39 pairs of sunglasses, 24 cans of soft drink, 36 packets of toy figures, two Yeti drink bottles, 11 packets of stomach ache lollies and two footballs in his custody on April 4, 2024, which police suspect to be stolen.
McManus is also facing one charge of possessing house breaking implements.
"I'm instructed to enter pleas of not guilty to all sequences [charges]," Ms Cherry said.
The 18-year-old was arrested at about 11:35pm on April 4, 2024.
He made no application for bail when he appeared before magistrate Mal MacPherson.
McManus will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in June.
