Teen to face court after police probe attempted break-ins

A teenager has been arrested and charged following an investigation into two attempted break-ins.
At about 1.30am on Tuesday, April 16, two people attempted unsuccessfully to enter two homes on Bottlebrush Drive, Moree. They later fled on foot.
Following inquiries, about 2pm on Wednesday, April 17 police attended a home in Moree and executed a search warrant.
Officers located and seized a motorbike and a wallet.
A short time later police attended another home in Moree and arrested a 17-year-old boy.
He was taken to Moree Police Station and charged with two counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and breach of bail.
The boy was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Thursday where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Thursday, May 23.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose, a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Anyone with information about Operation Regional Mongoose is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
