Man admits to sparking police pursuit while on five-year driving ban

A MAN has admitted to sparking a police chase and being drunk behind the wheel while on a five-year driving ban.
Adam John Harris fronted Tamworth Local Court this week when he pleaded guilty to a string of driving offences.
The 41-year-old West Tamworth man admitted to being almost three times the legal limit when he was behind the wheel of a silver Mitsubishi on March 26, 2024.
Court documents reveal police spotted Harris at about 1am when he drove at high speed through a roundabout on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle and activated their sirens and warning lights.
When the 41-year-old failed to stop a pursuit was initiated through South and West Tamworth.
Agreed police facts tendered to the court state Harris was driving at "dangerous" speeds up to 140 kilometres an hour, and crossed over onto the wrong side of the road.
After about nine minutes, police deployed road spikes on Duri Road which deflated the front left tyre of the Mitsubishi.
Harris continued to drive the car for a further seven minutes before stopping on Susanne Street.
After a short foot chase, the 41-year-old was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
At the station, Harris returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.145, almost three times the legal limit.
The police facts show the 41-year-old lost his licence in January 2022, and wasn't due to get it back until May 2027.
In court, Harris pleaded guilty to the police pursuit; mid-range drink driving; and driving while disqualified.
Magistrate Mal MacPherson ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared and adjourned the matter until June.
Harris will remain on bail until his next court date.
