Four teens arrested after allegedly wielding knife during carjacking

MULTIPLE teenagers have been arrested after a driver was allegedly confronted with a knife, thrown to the ground, and had her car stolen.
At about 3:30am on April 18, 2024, a car stopped behind a woman attempting to reverse out of a driveway in a Holden Commodore on Bloomfield Street, in Gunnedah.
Two people, one of which was allegedly armed with a knife, approached the driver and demanded she exit the car.
The two people allegedly threw the woman to the ground before fleeing from the home in the Holden.
The incident was reported to police and officers attached to the Oxley Police District attended the scene and launched an investigation.
At about 6:30am, officers conducting patrols of the area received reports of a crash at the intersection of Stock Road and Bridge Road.
Police were told a Holden Commodore and a Ford Focus had collided at the intersection.
Checks revealed the Ford had been reported stolen from a home on Hunter Street, in Gunnedah, in the hours before the crash.
Four people were spotted fleeing from the area and police set up a perimeter in an attempt to home in on the individuals.
A short time later four boys were arrested and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.
The four boys, who are aged 15, 16, 17, and 18, are assisting police with their investigations.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage, or CCTV about the incident is urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
