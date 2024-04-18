New Aussies welcomed in Tamworth's latest citizenship ceremony

Tamworth welcomed 32 new citizens, ranging in age from four to 60, during a citizenship ceremony on Thursday, April 18.
The new 'Aussies', who gathered with family, friends and supporters at the Tamworth Community Centre, came from a diverse range of backgrounds: India, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Urganda.
The ceremony was emceed by Tamworth's deputy mayor Judy Coates, and Uncle Len Waters performed a Welcome to Country to start proceedings.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson noted the significant step the new residents were making to become Australians.
"I hope you feel a sense of pride, and I know that sense of pride, relief and joy you experience today will be shared by many in the community centre this morning, whether they are your friends or family, or complete strangers who know you will make our community stronger," he said.
"We're very proud you are becoming Australians today.
"We are very proud in Tamworth of our rich cultural and ethnic diversity in the city that we are - the country music capital."
Mr Anderson said Tamworth celebrated its diversity "because we know it makes us stronger".
"You help to make us stronger by becoming Australian citizens today, so welcome, congratulations and thank you for choosing our region," he said.
Before presenting the citizenship certificates, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb told the assembly Australian citizenship was a common bond, which involved reciprocal rights and obligations, "uniting all Australians and while respecting their diversity".
"Of all the duties of a mayor in his or her civic role, one of the most pleasurable is to be involved in the citizenship ceremony and welcoming new residents to our city," he said.
The ceremony began with our newest residents repeating the Australian citizenship pledge of commitment out loud, before being presented with their citizenship certificates by mayor Russell Webb.
