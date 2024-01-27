Meet the faces who now get to officially call Tamworth their home

TAMWORTH'S newest citizens have been welcomed to their new official home in a special ceremony.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A crowd of people gathered at the Tamworth Town Hall on January 26 to celebrate those who have travelled from far and wide becoming Australian citizens.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor said the ceremony was a "special and important step" in the lives of all the new citizens.
"I sincerely hope this ceremony will remain in your memories as a momentous occasion, and one that will be of most importance to you for the rest of your lives," Cr Webb said.
People from all over the world, including Thailand, the Philippines, Iran, Egypt, and the United Kingdom gained their Australian citizenship in Tamworth.
"You are not expected to renounce your cultural identity or traditions but rather use these to enrich the Australian way of life," Cr Webb said.
Before the ceremony kicked off, Tamworth locals and visitors were treated to a free breakfast to start the day.
The breakfast was hosted by the Tamworth Lions Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.